Aim Is to Reduce Road Accidents and Create Awareness: Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed officials to observe National Road Safety Month from January 1 to January 31 across the district with the objective of reducing road accidents and creating awareness among the public.

As part of the National Road Safety Month celebrations, the District Collector on Thursday inaugurated road safety pamphlets and flex banners printed under the aegis of the District Transport Department at his chamber in the Nagarkurnool Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the primary goal of observing Road Safety Month is to minimize road accidents and instill road safety awareness among people. He instructed officials to conduct extensive awareness programs on road safety in all mandals and villages of the district throughout the month.

He emphasized the need to create public consciousness so that every individual strictly follows road safety rules. By adhering to traffic regulations while driving, many precious lives can be saved, he said. The Collector particularly stressed the importance of wearing helmets, avoiding drunk driving, not traveling in the wrong direction, and controlling over-speeding.

The Collector also directed the Regional Transport Officer to focus special attention on vehicles without fitness certificates and drivers operating vehicles without valid licenses. He further instructed officials to organize road safety awareness programs in schools and colleges.

Stating that coordinated efforts by all departments are essential to completely prevent road accidents, the Collector called upon public representatives, officials, students, and citizens to actively participate in the Road Safety Month programs.

District Transport Officer Chinna Balu, along with officials from the Transport Department, attended the program.