Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for next three days

Amaravati: A low pressure has formed in northwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the weather department has announced that it will rain in AP for the next three days. Although yellow alert has been announced for all the districts of the state... Guntur, Krishna, Bapatla, Eluru, Alluri, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram districts have been warned of heavy rains.

Moderate to heavy rains will occur in North Coast and South Coast districts. It is said that winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour on the north coast. Strong winds are expected along the coast. Fishermen have been warned not to go into the sea for fishing.