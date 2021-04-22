Andhra Pradesh: Truenat tests to be conducted to diagnose coronavirus in the state

Andhra Pradesh Covid Command Control Center Chairman Jawahar Reddy has directed the district collectors to immediately increase the number of preliminary contact examinations in Andhra Pradesh. The review was conducted online with collectors in the wake of a significant increase in corona cases in the state as the covid is expanding rapidly in the state. He said to take steps to carry out Truenat‌ tests for diagnosis as well.

Jawahar Reddy ordered the authorities to carry out large-scale covid tests. District collectors are of the opinion that the situation will not come under of control unless tests are carried out. He ordered collectors to enter the field without delay. Authorities were ordered to remain vigilant 24 hours a day and immediately make covid care centers available.

He said that at present only 19,000 beds are available and directed to ensure that remaining 19,000 beds are made available. He said to publicise the 104 call center services and asked to take steps to send incoming calls to 104 to the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, about 9716 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Wednesday morning taking the total number of cases to 9,86,703 cases. The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 38 deaths taking the death toll mounts to 7510. The recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 3359 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,18,985 and the active cases stands at 60,208.