Andhra Pradesh: TTD grosses Rs. 5.05 crore in a single day on Tuesday

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with 31 compartments in the vicinity of the temple are with full of devotees. The sources of TTD revealed that it will take 10 hours for their darshan. Meanwhile, 74,212 devotees visited the Swami, and the income of the hundi was reported to be Rs.5.05 crore, he said. The three-day consecration at Tirupati's Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple concluded with Mahapurnahuti.



Koil Alwar Thirumanjana was held grandly at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday ahead of anivara Asthanam on July 17. It is customary to hold this Koil Alwar Thirumanjana before the four days of the Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam and Vaikuntha Ekadashi.



After Tirumanjanam, devotees were allowed to have a darshan of Swami after the temple priests performed the puja programs for the Moolavirattu of Swami.