Andhra Pradesh: TTD releases online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets today

The TTD released the Tirumala Arjitha service tickets on Sunday for April, May and June. The devotees are allowed to take darshans from from April 1. TTD has appealed to devotees to purchase service tickets on the TTD official website and advised devotees coming to Tirumala Darshan to abide by the covid rules. TTD will be releasing earned service tickets for the entire 3 months of April, May and June online on Sunday. It is after a gap of two years that the devotees will be allowed to take part in the Arjitha Sevas.



Arjitha service tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana, Nija Pada Darshan etc. will be allotted to the devotees through electronic lottery. Tickets will be released online for two days on the 20th of this month from 10am to 10am on the 22nd.



The list of ticket holders will be announced on the TTD website after 10 a.m. on the 22nd. Similarly, information is provided to the devotees through SMS and mail. Devotees who get tickets will have to pay the service price within 2 days.

The TTD also made it categorically clear that it had suspended the performance of certain Arjitha Sevas on festive days such as e Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Annual Vasanthotsavams, Padmavati Parinayotsavam and Jyestabhishekam enlisted during the three-month period.

