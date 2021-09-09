Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and three critical as a car collides stationary lorry in East Godavari

In a ghastly road accident in Andhra Pradesh, two people were killed on the spot when the car and lorry accidentcollided with a parked lorry and the condition of the other three is said to be critical. The incident took place on the national highway at Kattipudi in the Sankhavaram mandal of East Godavari district.

Going into the details mentioned by police and locals, the lorry, which was stopped on Thursday morning, was hit by a speeding car leaving two dead on the spot and another was injured in the incident. The accident took place when an Innova car heading towards Visakhapatnam from Rajahmundry collided with a lorry.



After receiving information from locals, police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The three injured were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. The deceased have been identified as Patnala Ramu and Ramana (21) from Rajahmundry. "The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered and is being investigated," police said.