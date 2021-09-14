Andhra Pradesh: Two died and three injured after a car rams into culvert in Nellore

In a ghastly road accident took place at midnight on Monday on the national highway at Kovur in Nellore district, two people were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured in the incident. According to the sub inspector, Venteswara Rao, Parlapalli Mahendra of Harinathpura in Nellore returned in a car along with his family after joining his son in a residential school at Tuni in East Godavari district.



The car collided head-on with a culvert while approaching the ACC welfare mandapam in Kovur. Mahendra's father Parlapally Sudhakar Rao (76) and wife Aparna (35) who were in the car died on the spot. Along with Mahendra, his mother Venkata Sujatha and daughter Sisindri (6) were injured in the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Nellore for treatment. The incident is being investigated by the police who have registered a case.