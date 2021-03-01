Andhra Pradesh: Two drowned to death in Gorrikhandi canal in Pithapuram of East Godavari

Two of the five friends who went to take photos on Sunday at the Gorrikhandi canal at Gollaprolu tollgate near the local Y.Junction in Pithapuram of East Godavari were killed. According to locals information and police reports, Nampally Nagesh of Market Street, Kurakula Bhanu of Kattulagudem, Venkatasai of Tammanaboina, Kondamahanti Vasu (16) of Shisti Karanala Street and Venum Teja (16) were childhood friends. Everyone was educated from the same class in the same school. He is currently in the tenth grade at a local private school.

At around 3 pm on Sunday, the five went to the garden at Pithapuram Y.Junction together and attempted to take selfies for a while at the Gorrikhandi canal. In this backdrop, Venu entered the canal saying that he would wash his hands and fell into canal. The rest of the friends tried to save him as he slipped and fell into the ditch while washing his hands. Kondamahanti Vasu said he had could swim and jumped into the canal to save his friend and both were drowned to death. Gollaprolu Sub Inspector Ramalingeswara Rao and his staff reached the spot and with the help of expert swimmers carried out search operations and found two bodies.

The parents of the deceased Teja Jyoti and Srinu were wept a lot that they had never even dreamt that their son would leave them while Vasu's parents Naga Lakshmi and also in distress with the loss of their only son.

Meanwhile, Teja's body was examined by MLA Pendem Dora Babu on Sunday night at a local government hospital. Family members of the deceased were said to be in mourning.

The locals said that the Gorrikhandi canal at Pithapuram Y.Junction has become a death knell where many have fallen into the canal and died. Accidents occur here as the canal is more than ten feet deep and incidents of slipping into the canal occur due to high flow, said the locals.