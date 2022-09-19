Andhra Pradesh: Two engineering students die in a road accident in Guntur

Two students died in a road accident. The accident took place on the national highway in Guntur on Sunday night. According to the information, J. Praveen Reddy (23) from Errampalem, Chintalapudi mandal, Eluru district, who is studying fourth-year chemical engineering in Guntur RVR College, is renting a room in Reddypalem, Guntur Rural Mandal and T. Chandu (18) from Reddypalem is also studying the first year of engineering in RVR College went to the hotel at Kaja Tollgate on a bike after having lunch, when they tried to cross the oncoming lorry near Kantheru Addar Road, Pedakakani Mandal.



In this sequence, the two-wheeler has hit the rear end of the lorry and lost control, and hit the divider. Praveen Reddy and Chandu were seriously injured in this incident. Praveen Reddy was taken to Chinakakani NRI Hospital and Chandu to Uday Hospital in Guntur Road, where both died while undergoing treatment. The police who inspected the incident site registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, a person crossing the road on the national highway was hit by an unknown vehicle and seriously injured and is in critical. An unidentified person was crossing the road at Pedakakani Pallallamma pond on Sunday night. At the same time, an unknown vehicle traveling from Vijayawada toward Guntur collided. In this incident, the seriously injured person was taken to Guntur Government Hospital in 108 Ambulance by locals. 108 staff said that the situation is critical.