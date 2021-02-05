Andhra Pradesh: Two friends died in a road accident in Rajampet of Kadapa district

In a tragic incident took place in Kadapa district, two friends died in a road accident on Thursday. Going into details, two friends Shivaji and Subramanyam were killed in a road accident at Choppavaripalli in Rajampeta mandal on Thursday morning. Subrahmanyam, Shivaji and Prakash alias Badri from Ontimitta Mandal Mantapampally Dalit colony came to Rajampet for work on a bike. After finishing work, they left for Mantapampalli. At the Choppavaripalli turn, they lost control and collided with an oncoming lorry.

All three were seriously injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to a local government hospital. Shivaji died on the way to the hospital. Prakash M Subramaniam was shifted to Tirupati for better treatment. However, Subramanian also died on the way to Tirupati. Family members and friends mourned over the loss of two childhood friends in a road accident.

As the three were from the same village, tragic scenes appeared in Mantapampally Dalit colony. The deceased Shivaji survived with wife and a three-month-old daughter. The case is being registered and investigated over the incident, the Sub Inspector said.