Andhra Pradesh: Unable to bear humiliation, man kills his brother in Visakhapatnam

In a shocking incident, an elder brother who could not bear the humiliation of a girl denying marriage with him and decided to marry his brother had killed his younger brother. The incident took place at Jalaripalem in Achuthapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Going into details, Maddu Polamma of Pudimadaka suburb Jalaripalayam recently saw a marriage match from Bhimili to her eldest son Raju.

However, the girl said that she would marry her youngest son aged 21. With this, Polamma confirmed the match to her younger son and promised Raju that she would look for another match for him. The wedding is scheduled for May while Raju became impatient with his brother's wedding arrangements.

In this backdrop, younger son asked his mother Polamma for money to buy a phone on Monday. She gave him Rs 2,000, however he quarreled with his mother for some more money. Meanwhile, Raju stopped his brother and an altercation took place, which led to slitting of his brother's throat.

According to the villagers, the police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The accused Raju was taken into custody while Circle Inspector Narayana Rao and SI Lakshmana Rao revealed that the Raju had admitted that he had killed his younger brother as he could not sustain his brother marrying a girl who denied him.