Andhra Pradesh: Vaccine unlikely for 18 to 44 years before September

Amaravati: With uncertainty looming large over the availability of adequate doses of vaccine, all those in the age group of 18 years to 44 years may have to wait till August or September to get the first dose of the jab. The mass vaccination for this age group would continue till February 2022.

Reviewing the situation with officials on Thursday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of vaccines in the country. Hence the only option before the people was to follow all health protocols till that time.

The Chief Minster said the present production capacity of vaccines in the country is 7 crore doses per month, of which one crore vaccines are Covaxin and the rest are CoviShield. There are 26 crore people above 45 years of age in the country. They should be given two doses over a period of four weeks which would require a total of 52 crore doses of vaccine, he said.

The first dose has been administered to about 12 crore people and only 2.6 crore people received the second dose of the vaccine. Another 39 crore vaccine doses are required. He said Bharath Biotech has been manufacturing one crore vaccines per month and Serum Institute is preparing six crore vaccines per month and it will take a few months for Dr Reddy Labs and other company vaccines to be available.

In the backdrop of this situation, it would not be possible to provide vaccination for those between 18 years and 44 years and hence they will have to wait at least till August or September.