Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada city starts recovering from floods, rain reported in Mylavaram Vijayawada city has experienced severe flooding as the Budameru River swelled to alarming levels, leading to widespread inundation. Residents are now in the process of recovering from the aftermath of the heavy floods, which have disrupted daily life and caused considerable damage in several neighborhoods.



Authorities are working to address the flooding and assist those affected by the relentless downpours, and residents are urged to remain vigilant as conditions continue to evolve. The government to provide essential commodities to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the rainfall reported in Mylavaram since last night, which has led to significant flooding in multiple areas of the Mylavaram constituency. Amid rain that drains are overflowing and the water stagnated on the roads. Low-lying areas have been particularly affected, with many streets becoming inundated with rainwater.