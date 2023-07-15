Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada to host sea Food Festival from July 28

The State Fisheries Commissioner, Koonapureddy Kannababu, has announced that a Sea Food Festival will be held in Vijayawada for three days starting from the 28th of this month. The festival aims to increase local consumption and create alternative marketing facilities for seafood products. Kannababu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh, being the top producer of fisheries in the country with an annual production of 50 lakh tonnes, has a local consumption rate of only 8 percent. He also mentioned that 75 percent of the prawns produced in the country come from Andhra Pradesh, but the consumption within the state is less than 5 percent.

The commissioner said that the majority of shrimp produced in the state is being exported, making local shrimp farmers vulnerable to losses due to fluctuations in the international market and emphasised to address this issue to expand the domestic market.

As per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan, the Aqua Hubs and Spokes policy is being promoted to increase local consumption under the 'Fish Andhra' brand. Currently, 1,500 outlets have been set up, and 15 hubs are under construction. The Sea Food Festival aims to encourage more enthusiasts to establish hubs and outlets and raise awareness among consumers.

The festival expects around 20,000 visitors over the three days. A daily unlimited seafood buffet will be available for Rs. 699. The festival will also include cooking competitions, seminars with doctors and nutritionists, and a 2k run. Similar seafood festivals are planned for cities like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Nellore, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Commissioner Kannababu released the festival brochure during the announcement.