Andhra Pradesh: Village secretariats set to provide Aadhaar services

Vijayawada: Village and ward secretariats launched by the YSRCP government are playing a key role in distribution of rice cards, pensions, house site pattas and implementation of schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa at grassroots level. But, Aadhaar card is a must to get the benefits being extended by the state and the Central governments. The Aadhaar card must be very clear and spelling mistakes may create problems in getting the benefits. So far, Mee Seva centres and special counters in the banks are providing Aadhaar related services to the people. A large number of people are visiting the Mee Seva centres and the banks to get the Aadhaar cards or update demographic and other information or rectifying mistakes.

During the Covid lockdown, the post offices, banks and Mee Seva centres have stopped the Aadhaar services for many months. A large number of people could not get the benefits from the state and Central governments due to lack of Aadhaar card.

Now, the state government has decided to introduce the Aadhaar services in ward/village secretariats soon. Dr N Bharath Gupta, IAS, commissioner, commissionerate of gram volunteers/ward volunteers and gram secretariats, ward secretariats told The Hans India that initially Aadhaar services will be introduced in 500 ward/village secretariats. Basing on the requirements of the people the Aadhaar services will be increased to more ward/village secretariats in the state.

He said Aadhaar card is very important to get the benefits of the state and Central government schemes. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the Aadhaar services in the village/ward secretariats next month.

Gupta said more people will be benefitted and get Aadhaar cards with the availability of Aadhaar services in village/ward secretariats. People were habituated to visit the ward/village secretariats to avail the benefits being extended by the governments and they will have one more important service to avail in these places, he added.