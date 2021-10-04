Andhra Pradesh: Voting for no-confidence motion against Kakinada major on October 5

The voting for a no-confidence motion against Kakinada city mayor Sunkara Pavani will be held on Tuesday. Authorities are making arrangements for this. It is learned that the corporators had issued a no-confidence notice to Collector Hari Kiran on September 17 alleging that Pavani was acting in a dictatorial manner, not giving them value and discriminating against women corporators.



The 33 corporators signed the no-confidence notice and moved to a political camp set up in Visakhapatnam. Many of them got there with family members who will reach Kakinada on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to attend the voting. Along with the dissenting corporators who were already against the mayor, the other nine members of her TDP also distanced themselves from her. Information that they are getting ready to defy even the whip issued by the TDP. TDP state president K Atchennaidu said the nine corporators had heard their version directly together two days ago.

Mayor Pavani is said to have acted in a dictatorial manner, ignoring even the corporators in her party. The mayor was left alone as dissent was heard from the corporators on the one hand and the corporators from her party on the other hand. In this context, all eyes are on the voting on Tuesday.