Andhra Pradesh: We are prepared for upcoming municipal elections, says DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said that they are ready to conduct municipal elections. He said orders have been issued to the district administration to this effect. He also said that they are ready for conduction of MPTC ZPTC elections.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar conducted a video conference with collectors and municipal commissioners of various districts. The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, directed the authorities on the steps to be taken in the municipal elections.

Later, the DGP told the media that the SEC congratulated him for conducting the panchayat elections efficiently. Police involved in the conduct of the election said there were no reports of coronavirus infection. Staff will be vaccinated if necessary. The panchayat elections have been completed in the state.