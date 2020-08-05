Weather Update: Heavy Rains forecasted in AP in next 4 days as low pressure intensifies to depression

Andhra Pradesh Weather: With the southwest Monsoon and as the low pressure intensified to depression in Bay of Bengal, widespread rains are expected in both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with this strong winds. The meteorological department said that the showers would continue from Wednesday with depression in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh. It is revealed that the low pressure has moved westwards on Tuesday night and turned into a severe depression centered in the northwestern Bay of Bengal along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha. In addition, the surface trough was up to 7.6 km. Due to this, the southwest monsoon is active.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rains across the state in the next four days and heavy rains are likely in North Coastal Andhra on the 8th of this month. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center has warned fishermen not to go fishing as strong winds are blowing.

It is known that it is raining in many parts of Telangana at present. Authorities warned people to be vigilant as there is a possibility of thunder and lightning showers for the next three days. Meteorological department officials said that the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will cause rains in many parts of the state. Ponds and lakes are getting waterlogged as it is already raining heavily in many parts of the state.