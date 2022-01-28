Andhra Pradesh: Wife allegedly murders husband over disputes in East Godavari district

The horrific incident took place in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh where a woman kills her husband in the village of Raghudevapuram. Apart from that she tried to mislead the police that her husband had died of epilepsy to escape the crime.



North Zone police examined the body and determined it was a homicide and believed that his wife had allegedly killed him. The body was shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital for post mortem. Police, who registered the case, have launched an investigation.

Police said that the family disputes was the cause of the murder. There have been frequent quarrels between the spouses in the last few days. However, the recent clashes between the two have intensified against this backdrop her husband was killed in the incident, said police.