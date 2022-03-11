Andhra Pradesh: Wife complains about missing husband in Madanapalle, alleges in-laws conspiracy

A married woman name Mohammad Sana 23, complained to the local police station on Wednesday night that hee husband had been missing for the last three days. Earlier on Thursday, she staged a protest in front of her husband Ramesh Kumar's house in Madanapalle Rural mandal.



Going into the details, Sana who hails from Nalgonda district got married to a man whom she loved on January 4 at a temple in Madanapalle. However, from the very next day onwards the woman is said to be allegedly harassed.

Against this backdrop, the couple rented a house in Madanapalle, however, the husband went missing three days ago and not returned home. Meanwhile, Sana complained to police alleging that he in laws had been trying to separate them.

On the other hand, Ramesh's family members also lodged a complaint with the police alleging Sana's family of kidnapping their son. Police registered the case and investigating as per the complaint of both the parties.