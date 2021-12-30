Andhra Pradesh: Wife complains against the husband for ignoring her in Kadapa

The tragic incident was reported where a wife held dharna complaining against the husband for leaving her in Kodur of Kadapa district. Going into details, Farida from Ramnagar has married to Ahmed Basha from Suryanagar in the town three years ago and has a two-year-old baby.



Ahmad Basha ignored his wife and children after moving to Kuwait two years ago. It was reported that the husband Basha who returned from Kuwait has ignored his wife stating that he has no relationship with his wife. Despite, wife trying to meet him on several occasions, he denied her meeting him.



Farida who was distressed over the incident then approached the police and filed a case. Knowing that her husband was going back to Kuwait in another two days, she along with her mother and relatives held a dharna in front of the husband's house demanding justice.