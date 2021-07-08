Andhra Pradesh: Wife dies, husband critical after a van collides two-wheeler in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, the husband was injured and the wife killed when the van collided with the couple's two-wheeler. The tragic incident took place on Wednesday at Challapeta in Srikakulam Rural mandal. Baratam Nagaratnam (45) of Kalivaram village in Amudalavalasa was killed and her husband Mallesh was seriously injured in the incident. According to a rural police report, Baratam Malleshu's daughter Supriya was engaged to be married on August 2. With this, he is going on a two-wheeler with his wife Nagaratnam to buy clothes, gold, and other items in Narasannapeta.



Their vehicle was hit by a Bolero van coming from behind as it was approaching Challapeta village after crossing the FC Godown. The van, which was dragging the two-wheeler 50 feet, also collided with an electric pole. Nagaratnam lost her life on the spot. Her husband Mallesh was seriously injured whose condition was critical and he was rushed to Rims Hospital in Srikakulam in a 108 vehicle. Nagaratnam and Malleshu have a daughter and a son. While the family members were weeping over the accident while arranging for the daughter's wedding, tragic scenes appeared over the village of Kalivaram.



Rural SI Rajesh inspected the scene. Nagaratnam's body was shifted to RIMS for postmortem. The driver of the van was taken into custody and a case is being registered and investigated.

