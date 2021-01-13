Andhra Pradesh: Wife dies, husband injures in a road accident at Ravulapalem

Andhra Pradesh: In a tragic incident, a woman had died on the spot in a road accident while she is on her way to home with her husband. The wife died in the accident and the husband was shifted to hospital due to severe injuries. The accident that took place on Tuesday on the Ravulapalem Mandal at Ithakota National Highway.

According to police, Vijayan Kumar and Jyothi Kumari are a couple from Addanki of Chivatam village, Undrajavaram Mandal, West Godavari district. They came on a motorcycle to buy new clothes for their children. As they could not find suitable clothes, the couple headed to Tanuku.

Meanwhile, as they approached the swimming pool in the middle of the road, a lorry coming from behind hit their motorcycle hard. Jyoti Kumari (32), who fell in the accident, died on the spot due to head injuries. Vijay Kumar was rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Sub Inspector P. Bujji Babu said that the case has been registered. The locals were moved to tears by the husband Vijay Kumar's sorrow.