Andhra Pradesh: Will attend assembly sessions if allowed to speak, says Atchennaidu

Telugu Desam Party President Atchennaidu hoped that the Speaker in the Legislative Assembly would not act as a political party leader. He said that despite the insults, they would stand up for people and question the government. He lamented that the House had not gone smoothly in the last three years.



He said he had never faced so many difficulties and insults in the legislature. He made it clear that they would not go to the assembly if they were not given the opportunity for the opposition to speak in the House.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh assembly budget sessions have begun on Monday with governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's address. The governor in his speech lauded the works of the government and opined that the state is prospering with development.

On the other hand, the TDP leaders have staged protests in the assembly and objected to the governor's speech, and later walked out of the house.