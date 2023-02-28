Andhra Pradesh: Woman allegedly commits suicide in Tadepalli

The incident of a mother who was upset that her son was not getting married committed suicide after quarreling with her son came to light late on Monday in Tadepalli

The details given by Tadepalli SI Ramesh, Akurathi Venkataramanamma (45) of Hanumantha Rao Colony, Mangalagiri, was offended that her younger son Lakshman was not getting married and left the house at 2 pm on Sunday after quarreling with her son.

Since then, inquiries were made at the houses of the relatives of the elder son Ramu and the younger son Lakshman and in other places. No information found. On Monday morning, locals informed the police that the body was found under the railway bridge near Sitanagaram Pushkara Ghats in the lower reaches of the Krishna River.

SI Ramesh went to the spot and pulled out the body floating in the water and posted the photo of Venkataramanamma's deadbody in the women police group for information. Mangalagiri Women Police identified her as Venkataramanamma. The SI said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.