Andhra Pradesh: Woman and man commits suicide in Eluru by falling under railway track

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed at Eluru Powerpeta railway station in West Godavari district. Going into the details, a married woman and young man fell under a train and committed suicide. The deceased have been identified as Aruna Kumari of Eluru and Vinay of Rajahmundry. The investigation revealed that the woman sister in law of man.

Police initially determined that the extramarital affair between the two was the cause of the suicide. The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

It is reported that the woman had written a letter and left at home and layer committed suicide by falling under a train at Eluru Power Peta railway station on Wednesday. The man's body was also found within walkable distance of her body. It is rumoured that the two committed suicide together.