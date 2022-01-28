Andhra Pradesh: Woman burnt alive in a fire accident in AS Peta of Nellore district

The tragic incident took place in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh where a fire broke out at Shafa well in AS Peta leaving a woman from Hyderabad burnt alive when a house caught fire and injured the other. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. A fire accident is said to have been caused by a short circuit. It was reported that the hut caught fire.



However, police said that the victims were from Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Fatima Musharraf who reportedly came to the dargah as she was not feeling well. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.

Meanwhile, being a famous dargah in the village, they provide treatment for the mentally retarded in the village and the sic are left here by their families for treatment. However, the police claim that care centers in the village have been set up unofficially to look after them. Police said the incident was being investigated from several angles.