Andhra Pradesh: Woman cheats people of worth Rs 20 crore in the name of chit funds in Anantapur

A woman has cheated hundreds of people in the name of chit funds and duped Rs. 20 crore from the customers in the Anantapur district. Going into the details, Jayalakshmi runs a beauty parlour in Vidyut Nagar of Anantapur and runs Chit funds locally. The people in the neighborhood believed her and joined as chit holders. However, she refused to pay the amount to the customers and absconded for the last couple of years.



Meanwhile, as she has vacated her home and tried to flee from the city in the night, the victims chased her and were taken to the Itukalapally police station. The victim alleged that the local Sub Inspector was trying to save her and protested outside the station in protest of SI Raghava Reddy's behavior.

However, the police advised the victims to go to court with evidence as it was a civil case. On the other hand, it is learned that there are already eight cheque bounce and other cases against at various stations in Anantapur.