Andhra Pradesh: Woman delivers a baby in train and leaves in the toilet in Visakhapatnam

The incident took place in Visakhapatnam where an unidentified woman has delivered a baby in the train and left the offspring in the toilet. The atrocity came to light on the Bokaro Express train in Visakhapatnam. Passengers who heard the baby screaming in the toilet were shocked to see the offspring. They immediately reported to the railway authorities.



Upon receiving this information, the RPF GRP police arrived on the train and rushed the baby to a railway hospital. Railway police said they were investigating the incident and asserted that they would identify who was responsible for this incident.

However, passengers are angry at the mother who gave birth on the train and for leaving in the bathroom. They are demanding to identify the woman who committed the atrocity and take action.