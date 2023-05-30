Live
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
- AJIO announces Big Bold Sale
- Hyderabad: Cough up Rs 15-20 lakh for engineering seat!
- Fastest-charging EV hits Indian market
- TEDx Hyderabad’s 9th edition slated to be held on Sept 17
Andhra Pradesh: Woman found dead in mysterious circumstances in Anakapalli
A suspicious death of a young woman named Mahalakshmi in the lodge at Anakapalli has created a stir.
In an atrocity took place in Achyutapuram of Anakapalli district, a suspicious death of a young woman named Mahalakshmi in the lodge is creating a stir in the locality.
According to the details, Srinivas Kumar took a room in a lodge in Achyutapuram and brought Mahalakshmi there for talks
In this process, when both were seen with stabs, the staff of the lodge, who thought that they had committed suicide, were alerted and informed the police.
The police immediately reached the spot and shifted Mahalakshmi and Srinivas Kumar to the hospital. While the young woman died on the spot, the young man was seriously injured. The body of the young woman was shifted to the KGH of the authorities for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the deceased's relatives are alleging that Srinivas killed Mahalakshmi according to the plan and played a game to escape from the case. However, as the death of the young woman has become a mystery, the police are investigating the case as a murder. They had found the syringes at the hotel room during the inspections.