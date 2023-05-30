Andhra Pradesh: Woman found dead in mysterious circumstances in Anakapalli

In an atrocity took place in Achyutapuram of Anakapalli district, a suspicious death of a young woman named Mahalakshmi in the lodge is creating a stir in the locality.



According to the details, Srinivas Kumar took a room in a lodge in Achyutapuram and brought Mahalakshmi there for talks

In this process, when both were seen with stabs, the staff of the lodge, who thought that they had committed suicide, were alerted and informed the police.

The police immediately reached the spot and shifted Mahalakshmi and Srinivas Kumar to the hospital. While the young woman died on the spot, the young man was seriously injured. The body of the young woman was shifted to the KGH of the authorities for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the deceased's relatives are alleging that Srinivas killed Mahalakshmi according to the plan and played a game to escape from the case. However, as the death of the young woman has become a mystery, the police are investigating the case as a murder. They had found the syringes at the hotel room during the inspections.