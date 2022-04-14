Andhra Pradesh: Woman murdered by sister and brother-in-law in Nandyal district

The missing case of a woman Thirumaleshwari (26) of Chenchugiri from the village opposite Kottapalli mandal in Atmakur of Nandyal district has ended up in a murder case. It is learned that she was murdered along with her sister and brother-in-law. Atmakur CI Subramaniam held a press conference on Wednesday and revealed the details as the matter came to light during the trial.



Going into the details, Janardhan had two wives, Janakamma and Thirumaleshwari who are sisters. Thirumaleshwari did not have children. However, the sister who thought the property would be her's if Tirumaleswari is dead and as per the plan she added poison to the meal on March 25 last month.

Thirumaleshwari, who ate it, died while the couple secretly took the body on a TVS Excel cart and dumped it at Rollapenta in the Nallamala forest area. A few days ago, the deceased's mother Thatikonda Lakshmidevi approached the Atmakur police saying her daughter was missing. Investigating police arrested and questioned husband Janardhan and sister Janakamma on suspicion and they confessed to the murder, the CI said.

He later revealed that the postmortem was done to the body and handed over to the family members while the accused had been sent to remand.