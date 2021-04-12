Andhra Pradesh: Woman's skelton found at a house in Srikalahasti of Chittoor, police starts probe

The skeleton of a woman who went missing four months ago came to light on Sunday in Vishalakshinagar in the Srikalahasti of Nellore district. According to Srikalahasti Rural Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan, a woman resides in Vishalakshinagar. Her daughter Usha fell in love with the Nagaraju alias Niranjan of Khammam town and married nine years ago. Borrowing Rs 5 lakh and building a house, everyone lives together in the same house. Nagraju has been jobless while Usha is working in a mobile company in Shree City. The woman often reprimanded son in law as he is jobless.

In this backdrop, she has been missing since December last year. Usha lodged a complaint on January 9 at the Srikalahasti Rural Police Station. After that Nagraju went to Khammam as if he had work in their hometown and did not return. Meanwhile, while Usha was clearing dung yard with labourers on Sunday after the house next door asked them to remove the rubbish that was coming into their house premises from the yard next to the house. As soon as the skull and bones were found in the mound, she brought the matter to the attention of the police.

Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan, SI Venkatesh and Tahsildar Uday Santosh arrived at the spot along with the staff. The skeleton was taken out and autopsy was conducted by doctors RCM Reddy and Vijayalakshmi. The CI said that his son-in-law Nagraju was under suspicion as deceased's sari and Nagraju's garment were found in the mound. CI Krishna Mohan said that the case has been registered and an investigation has been started.