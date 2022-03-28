Andhra Pradesh: Young man dies in an accident on his birthday in Nellore

In a tragic incident, a young man who decided to celebrate his birthday with his parents had left for his hometown on a bike with a friend without informing them and died in an unexpected bike accident on National Highway in Nellore. The families of the deceased, who came to know about the matter, said that they had not given any advance notice of their arrival and if so, they would suggest that they come in a different vehicle.



The parents wept as their son, who was being cared for, became paralyzed. Kiran Kumar from Muthialapalem area of ​​Nellore town and Leenath Kumar, son of Sujatha couple are studying first year hotel management in a college in Chennai. He decided to celebrate at home as Sunday was his birthday.

He left for Nellore on a bike with a friend without informing the family members with the intention of giving a surprise. The vehicle they were traveling in overturned on the national highway near Tada Mandal Kondur Oyo Hotel. Leenath Kumar, who was critically injured, died on the way to the hospital. His friend, another young man from Visakhapatnam, is being treated at Umashankar Narayana Hospital. Later, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.