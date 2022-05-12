Andhra Pradesh: Young men sets bikes on fire under influence of Cannabis in Vijayawada

In a shocking incident, a batch of young men who consume cannabis has created a stir within the Kothapeta Two Town police station limits in Vijayawada of NTR district.



It is learnt that unidentified persons set fire to five bikes in the Lambadi peta area around midnight on Wednesday. Being a suburban area, some youth have said to be creating nuisance under the influence cannabis. It is learnt that most of the young people have been addicted to cannabis and spending time there.

The locals allege that the bikes were set on fire by thugs over the complaints filed in the police about the consumption of marijuana. Receiving the information, Kothapeta two town police arrived at the scene and examined it. The case is being registered and investigated as per the victims complaint.