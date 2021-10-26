Andhra Pradesh: Youth impregnates minor girl in Visakhapatnam, booked under POCSO Act

In a shocking incident, a young man deceived a minor girl studying tenth class by making her pregnant. According to the details provided by the victim's family, village headmen and the police, a minor girl from Gummadigonda village of Nathavaram mandal is studying in the 10th class in Vemulapudi Kasturba School, Narsipatnam mandal. Meanwhile, due to Coronavirus, she was staying at home in Gummadikonda'x during the holidays last year. At that time, a close relative Bylapudi Jemilu's son Bylapydi Upendra who was next door to the house assisting the victim in his studies.



Upendra is studying B.Tech second year in Guntur. He has been at home for over a year. He lied and physically assaulted the girl while both parents were out on-farm work. Her parents, who did not know much about it could not notice that she was pregnant. On the 24th of this month, the girl was taken to Visakhapatnam KGH due to stomach ache. When she reached Narsipatnam, she was taken to a private hospital as she was in more pain. There the doctors took a look and found that there was a lump in the stomach and immediately sent for an operation. The doctors who saw the scanning‌ report were shocked.

The girl was immediately referred to the Area Hospital as pregnant. Within an hour of going there, the girl had a normal delivery and gave birth to a baby boy. After knowing the information, the girl's parents asked about the issue. The girl's father immediately complained with the police after the accused had not turned up. Narsipatnam Rural CI K Srinivasa Rao and Nathavaram SI arrested the accused in connection with the case. Narsipatnam ASP Vijaya Manikanta Chandol said the case was being registered and investigated under the POCSO Act for not admitting wrongdoing. The victim's parents have complained with the State Women's Commission, Narsipatnam RDO, and Kotavuratla ICDS project officer seeking justice.