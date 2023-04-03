Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan chairs CRDA authority meeting, decides to provides houses to poor

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday who held 33rd CRDA authority meeting has decided to give houses to the homeless poor of NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts in Amaravati under Navaratnalu and ordered collectors of Guntur and NTR districts to prepare DPRs with the list of beneficiaries and handover the proposals to CRDA.



CM Jagan suggested that appropriate action should be taken to immediately provide the minimum infrastructure required for construction of houses. He directed the officials to take steps to start the work by the first week of May to fulfill the long-term wish of the homeless poor should be carried forward rapidly.



However, it must be noted that the poor will get house titles after the legal complications are over. Meanwhile, a GO was issued allotting houses for all the poor in Amaravati as a part of which, 1134.58 acres of land in Amaravati has been allotted for the houses of the poor. As many as 48,218 people from Guntur and Krishna districts will be allotted house plots in 20 layouts. House site pattas will be given in Ainavolu, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem, Navulur, Koorgallu and Nidamanur areas.