Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan starts e-stamping services in Registration dept.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started the e-stamping services in the registration department virtually from the camp office. Deputy CMs Narayana Swamy, Kottu Satyanarayana, Boodi Muthyala Naidu, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao participated.



The information technology department advisor Seshi Reddy, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Stamps, Registrations Commissioner, IG Rama Krishna, Stamps, Registrations DIG (Guntur) G.Srinivasa Rao, Stock Representatives of Holding Corporation of India Limited were present.