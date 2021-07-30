Andhra Pradesh: YSR Life Time Achievement Awards to be presented on August 13

Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that CM YS Jagan would present the YSR Life Time Achievement and Achievement Awards announced by the government for outstanding individuals who have excelled in various fields on August 13.



The Minister on Thursday inspected the A-1 Convention Hall on Vijayawada Port Road along with CM Programs Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Battina Srinivasu, and Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

The venue for the awards ceremony and other arrangements were reviewed to determine the extent to which the A-1 Convention Hall was suitable for the event.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the AP government on July 7 announced the YSR Life Time Achievement Awards for outstanding individuals who have shown talent in various fields. The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh and the Achievement award carries Rs. 5 lakh.