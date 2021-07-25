Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP sweeps Eluru Municipal corporation election, bags 47 divisions

The YSRCP party has taken over Eluru Municipal Corporation in the West Godavari district. The counting process, which began at 8 a.m. today has been completed. The YSRCP candidates have been leading from the front from the beginning of the counting of votes.



YSRCP sweeps 47 divisions including three unanimous results while TDP has won three divisions. The YSRCP cadre has been in awe that the party has bagged another corporation in the state. The counting of votes has been held on the orders of the court and was carried out following the covid regulations.



Police have set up heavy security during the counting and section 144 is in force in this area. The police already announced that the victims were not allowed for the triumph rallies after the counting.



In the elections, the YSRCP has contested in 47 seats while the TDP has been in the fray over 43 seats and Jana Sena in 20 seats. A total of 171 candidates contested in the corporation elections.