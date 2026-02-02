Andhra Pradesh’s first pain clinic opened at King George Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday said that the services of the newly-inaugurated pain clinic would prove highly beneficial for patients suffering from chronic pain and cancer-related ailments.

After inaugurating Andhra Pradesh’s first pain clinic at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, the minister lauded the Andhra Medical College – North America Alumni (AMCANA) for extending generous support to the initiative by donating Rs.1 crore for the establishment of the pain clinic.

Describing the contribution as commendable, he mentioned that it indicated the alumni’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure. Recalling recent national-level interactions, the minister said he had brought to the notice of Union Health Minister JP Nadda the valuablecontributions made by former medical students towards the 600-bedded mother and child health centre in Guntur and continued services rendered by the alumni in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada for the development of government medical institutions.

Satya Kumar said the Union Health Minister had appreciated these efforts and described them as a model worthy of replication across the country and lauded the role of alumni participation in strengthening public health systems.

With an aim of further enhancing cancer care services in the state, the minister announced that a special committee would be constituted in the coming days focusing on chemotherapy, radiotherapy and pain management. Speaking about the coalition government’s commitment, he stated that its primary objective is to strengthen government medical colleges and ensure that quality healthcare services are made accessible and affordable to the poor.