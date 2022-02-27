Andhra students arrive from Ukraine at Rajahmahendravaram airport

Telugu students from Ukraine Challa Sudarshan and Rajanala Sushma have at last arrived in Rajamahendravaram Airport on Sunday. Parents of the students arrived in a large number to RJY airport. They expressed their joy after seeing their parents at the airport. The students belong to Gollaprolu village of Pithapuram Mandal , East Godavari district. Sudarshan and Sushma are final year MBBS in Ukraine. Speaking to "The Hans India '' Sudarshan said that as their University is located abetting Rumania and hence they could easily come to India. She said that the impact of the war in Western Ukraine is hardly felt whereas in Eastern Ukraine the impact is great and terrifying. She said that soon after the war was declared they were subject to fear and panic.

The University authorities are advising them to leave immediately soon after they get an opportunity. As the matters worsened and deteriorated they found shelter only in metro stations and bunkers. Still many students are left in Ukraine and these students who have arrived in India are appealing to both Central and State governments to bring back the stranded students in Ukraine.

They expressed their thanks for the help rendered by both Central and state governments particularly in bringing them back safely to India. They also stated that the Indian Embassy also helped them a lot.