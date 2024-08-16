Live
- IIT Delhi study to help develop alternative to lithium-ion batteries
- Tottenham sign Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal
- Chandrababu meets CII Director General, says CII Multi Skill Training Institute will be established
- Litmus test for BJP in Haryana to retain power third time on trot
- Omar Abdullah welcomes poll announcement, questions administrative changes
- Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus dials PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in country
- West Bengal Governor Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Hospital Tragedy Response
- Top Rakhi Picks Hard to Miss: Unlock the Best Deals and Discounts
- Attack on police vehicle leaves four injured in Pakistan
- The Importance of extra-curricular activities in holistic development
Just In
Andhra to constitute special task force on industrial development
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to provide suggestions to the government on industrial development and building ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’.
Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to provide suggestions to the government on industrial development and building ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’.
The decision was taken on Friday by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be heading the task force.
TATA Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan will be the Co-Chairman. This was decided during a meeting Chandrasekharan had with the Chief Minister at the state Secretariat.
The Tata Group Chairman had a detailed discussion mainly focussing on investments in the state.
Both Chandrababu Naidu and Chandrasekharan discussed industrial development and building Swarna Andhra Pradesh with Vision-2047.
The state government decided to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to provide suggestions to the government on how to proceed and also formulate necessary plans to implement these suggestions.
The task force will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the Chairman, the TATA Group Chairman Chandrasekharan as the Co-Chairman along with famous industrialists and experts in the relevant sectors.
Since the state government is planning to take Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country by 2027 with Vision-2047, the Task Force will mainly focus on the steps to be taken to achieve this goal.
The state government also decided to establish the Centre for Global Leadership in Amaravati with the active partnership of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which the TATA company will become a partner.
A TATA Consultancy Service (TCS) Development Centre will also be set up in the port city of Visakhapatnam and the Chief Minister also discussed with the TATA Group Chairman over possibilities of the expansion of Air India and Vistara Airlines in the State.
Chandrababu Naidu also held discussions with him on establishing solar, telecommunication, and food processing units in the state.