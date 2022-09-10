Andhra will have three capitals, says Minister Gudivada

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday stated that Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu did precious little for Amaravati although he wanted as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media persons here, the Minister alleged that Chandrababu meted out injustice for Guntur and Vijayawada in the name of Amaravati, and questioned, whether the poor have no place in Amaravati?"

Alleging that the TDP president had cheated the State with vested interests and launched an agitation just for the sake of 29 villages, the Minister noted that it was important to ensure uniform development of all regions. "Some call it padayatra. But it is an attack on Visakhapatnam and north Andhra people can never approve of it. Padayatra can lead to law and order problems and if that happens, Chandrababu will be solely responsible for it. People will not tolerate unrest in the name of padayatra," he observed.

Reiterating that three capital cities would come up in the State, Amarnath said that a bill would be introduced in the Assembly for the purpose after which the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would visit Visakhapatnam for sure.