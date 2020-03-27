Andhrapradesh: Save Amaravati stir completes 100 days

Amaravati: The women of 29 villages in Amaravati capital region have been agitating for the last 100 days demanding that the state government continue the capital city in the Amaravati region since they had given their lands for the construction of the capital city.

In spite of the iron fist of the government to dilute their agitation, the farmers stood steadfastly on their demand of 'Save Amaravati'. Setting aside the differences of caste, rich and poor, they are all united in their demand for the capital city construction. Criminal cases were filed against some of them and many of them were even sent to jail. Still they were not disheartened. They continued their struggle peacefully in spite of the provocations from various quarters.

Some of the YCP leaders and even people's representatives heckled them for coming out on to the roads for the agitation.

In spite of the odds against them, the women stood to the ground in their demands. Now, they are facing another hard time with the breakout of coronavirus. Refusing to be cowed down, they continued their agitation by following the rules set by the government. Wearing face masks and keeping social distance, they are continuin their agitation.

Some farmers moved the High Court on many a count and every time their pleas were heard with sympathy and the judiciary have seen justice in their demands.