Andhra’s mango procurement sets model for other states

Tirupati/Chittoor: After chilli and tobacco farmers, mango growers are now in focus as YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy looks to raise the political heat in the state. A bumper mango yield this year has brought little joy to farmers, who are struggling with falling prices.

Despite the state government’s swift action, announcing subsidies and deploying officials to assist distressed farmers, the issue has turned political.

Looking to capitalise on the unrest, Jagan will visit Bangarupalem market yard on July 9 to console mango farmers.

In fact, the government claims that Andhra Pradesh’s proactive, farmer-centric approach to supporting Totapuri mango growers is emerging as a model for other states. It has stepped in not just with aid, but with reassurance, encouraging farmers and helping them cope with the current crisis.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with the farmers and pulp units’ representatives in Kuppam during his recent visit and created confidence among them. He categorically told the pulp units that the government will provide whatever help they needed and even wrote to the centre to reduce the GST on pulp products.

Tirupati and Chittoor collectors Dr S Venkateswar and Sumit Kumar have assured that procurement is in full swing and that the promised subsidy will be provided without any cap on quantity or time.

Totapuri mango cultivation is a major agricultural activity in the state, with mango crops grown across 3.98 lakh hectares, yielding an estimated 49.85 lakh metric tonnes (MT) and a productivity rate of 12.5 MT per hectare.

The erstwhile Chittoor district — now divided into Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya — is a key production hub for Totapuri mangoes, with around 80,000 hectares under cultivation and nearly 76,700 farmers engaged in the activity. Tirupati district alone accounts for 14,582 hectares with a projected yield of 1.45 lakh MT this season.

Following multiple review meetings held in May at both district and state levels, on June 6, the Chief Minister announced a subsidy of Rs 4 per kilogram for Totapuri mangoes. This brought the total procurement price to Rs 12 per kilogram, with Rs 8 to be paid by processors or traders.

It is worth noting that while the neighbouring state of Karnataka limits its procurement to just one month, Andhra Pradesh has committed to continue the process until the last fruit is procured in July and August.

Moreover, Karnataka has capped procurement at 4 MT per hectare, whereas Andhra Pradesh has imposed no such restrictions.

A proposal has also been submitted to the Union minister for agriculture, seeking the release of Rs 130 crore under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to further stabilise the market. The Collectors said that these steps are aimed at shielding farmers from global and national market fluctuations beyond their control.

Procurement of Totapuri mangoes began on June 9. As of July 5, 67,980 MT of mangoes have been procured from 10,046 farmers in Tirupati district, while Chittoor district saw procurement of 2.23 lakh MT from 38,706 farmers. The Collectors said that every effort is being made to ensure that no farmer is left behind and that all produce is procured without any problem.

Meanwhile, the police imposed restrictions on Jagan’s visit, permitting only 500 people inside the market and 30 at the helipad due to space limitations.

However, YSRCP leaders have claimed that around 10,000 party workers are expected to attend the event and have urged the police to make necessary arrangements accordingly.