Anganwadi workers demand minimum wages

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district)): Anganwadi workers, under the banner of the Anganwadi Teachers and Welfare Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged relay hunger strikes in front of the MPDO Office at Banaganapalle town on Monday. The protest was organised following a call given by the state committee, demanding implementation of minimum wages and fulfilment of long-pending demands, including the wage hike promised by the ruling coalition government.

Addressing the gathering, CITU district leaders M. Sudhakar and J.V. Subbaiah, along with Anganwadi project president and secretary Venkatalakshmi and Roja Ramani, recalled that Anganwadi workers had earlier resorted to a 42-day indefinite strike seeking resolution of wage-related and other issues. They pointed out that the previous government had failed to address their grievances, despite repeated representations and sustained agitation.

The leaders further stated that while in opposition, the coalition government had assured Anganwadi workers that their just demands would be resolved immediately after coming to power. However, even after more than two years of assuming office, the government has failed to honour those assurances, they alleged. They demanded that the ongoing budget session be utilised to announce an immediate wage hike and address other pending demands of Anganwadi workers across the state.