Anganwadi workers demand to reduce work burden

Kurnool: Demanding the government to reduce the work burden, the Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (APAWH) staged a protest in front of Adoni Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) office here on Friday. Addressing the gathering, APAWH union state leader Venkatamma said that they were unable to render justice to the assigned work due to increased burden and responsibilities. The then government has given mobile phones and numbers, she said and added with the launching of YSR app, the allocated numbers have been changed due to which several technical problems have raised. They were unable to supply the provisions to beneficiaries and other services were also being hampered, she stated.

She urged the government to suspend the YSR app and continue with the older mobile numbers enabling them to render justice to the assigned work. Merging ICDS in the new education policy was not good idea. The government must withdraw its idea to merge the ICDS in new education policy and reduce the burden of the Anganwadi workers. Several workers were suffering with health problems due to work burden, said Venkatamma.

The Anganwadi workers handed over a representation which included a charter of demands to ICDS officer, Shankar. The officer in turn has assured to do justice after taking the issue to the higher officials' notice.

Anganwadi urban union president Padma, treasurer Renuka, other leaders Rahelamma, Saroja, Savithri, Prasanna, Pushpa, Lalitha Devi and others were present in the protest.