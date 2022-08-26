Angry Naidu sits on road as YSRCP cadres vandalise Anna canteen

Tirupati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in protest on the road in Kuppam after the ruling YSRCP workers vandalised the Anna canteen which he was to inaugurate on Thursday. Following the clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers on Wednesday, the ruling party called for a bandh in Kuppam on Thursday.

They also demolished the Anna canteen which was ready for inauguration. It created high tension in the town as TDP workers reacted sharply. As clashes emerged between the two sides, police resorted to lathi-charge to disrupt the workers. In the incident, a TDP worker was injured severely along with Naidu's personal assistant in Kuppam and TDP senior leader P Manohar. They were rushed to the hospital. Later, Naidu reached the place and staged a protest by sitting on the road. Condemning the YSRCP act, he said that it was a black day in the history of Kuppam which never witnessed such violent acts. He described the act as heinous and said that YSRCP has been making one goonda for every street and attacking the people.

He found fault with police in the incident and felt that if they acted properly, YSRCP rowdies could not have dared to vandalise Anna canteen which provides free food to the needy. "I am surprised whether the police system is in existence in the state. Where is SP? What is he doing? You might have 60,000 police, but I have 60 lakh party workers. It will not take even a minute to react for us but we will not do such things," he maintained.

He also found fault with the police saying that they took those responsible for the demolition of Anna canteen to their homes and not to the police station. During the last three years police tried to stall his tours at several places and even the court has found fault with it. The police machinery had died at that time itself. Those who reached his house to attack him were given promotion and made ministers, he said.

He warned that henceforth, he will be more rigid in his behaviour. The TDP activists cannot be controlled for any longer. How dare the state government cancel bus services and close the schools in Kuppam today, he asked. The ruling party's fall began today and TDP started 'Dharma Poratam' from Kuppam itself. He said that the poor people will be supplied free food in Anna canteen which was damaged by the YSRCP goons and it will continue there only.

Later, Naidu inaugurated the renovated party office in the town and held hectic meetings with party leaders and cadres. He also met several neutrals from all four mandals in the constituency along with those leaders who remained silent from the party activities in recent times.

Meanwhile, following the complaint given by a YSRCP worker Ganesh in Ramakuppam mandal police filed attempt to murder cases on several TDP leaders, including former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu. They also filed SC, ST atrocity cases on 11 others.