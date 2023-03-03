Anil dares TDP to contest alone in 2024 elections

Former Minister and Nellore City MLA Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav dared the TDP leader N Lokesh to contest 175 seats alone in the 2024 elections. Addressing the media persons here on Thursday, Anil said that those who do not have the ability to contest alone were now talking about the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.





He said the YSRCP will not go for alliances and they will contest alone in the elections and questioned does TDP and Jana Sena have such capability. He stated before conclusion of Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP will close its shop in the state. He asked whether Pawan Kalyan was ready to contest at least from one magic figure seat in the coming assembly elections.





He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes in the education system and youth have enormous opportunities compared to the earlier days now. He said the party would emerge victorious in MLC elections and Jagan was the only CM, who can send leaders to the people with courage.











