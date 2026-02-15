Anil Kumar is a dirty politician: In-charge Mayor

Nellore: TDP leader and Nellore Municipal Corporation in-charge Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav launched a sharp attack on former Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, labelling him a ‘dirty’ politician and daring him to confront him openly rather than engaging in ‘back door’ politics.

Roop Kumar assumed the in-charge Mayor post after the resignation of Mayor Potluri Sravanthi a few months ago, having previously served as Deputy Mayor.

Speaking at a press conference in Nellore on Saturday, he accused Anil Kumar of betraying the YSRCP and its workers purely for personal vested interests .He claimed Anil Kumar was orchestrating ‘dirty politics’ by using former Mayor Sravanthi and her husband Jayavardhan as instruments in his manipulative schemes. Defending his own position, Roop Kumar clarified that the Constitution clearly allows the Deputy Mayor to function as In-charge until a regular Mayor is appointed. He alleged that Anil Kumar, unable to stomach his political ascent, was deliberately creating obstacles through underhanded tactics. Roop Kumar pointed out that despite facing a humiliating defeat in Palnadu district elections, Anil Kumar had failed to learn any lessons and continued indulging in ‘cruel’ politics.

The in-charge Mayor bluntly advised Anil Kumar to quit politics permanently, stating that even the YSRCP had lost all faith in him. “Focus on your business abroad—there is no place for you even in your own party,” he remarked.

Notably, the two are close relatives sharing the same surname initial. Roop Kumar had played a pivotal role in Anil Kumar’s successful 2019 election as Nellore City MLA on the YSRCP ticket. However, subsequent differences drove Roop Kumar to switch to the TDP, where he now holds the In-charge Mayor position.